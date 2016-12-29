New gastro pub to open near Crooked Spire

A new gastro pub will open near Chesterfield's Crooked Spire in 2017.

Derby food and drink firm the Secret Dining Company will launch The Rectory at the former Crooked Spire pub site on Church Way.

The Secret Dining Company's managing director Martin Roper said the opening on March 4 will be part of a six-figure investment.

He added: "We're pleased and excited to be working with Enterprise Inns for a third time.

"The Rectory will bring our cutting-edge gastro pub, cask ale and craft keg offer to this iconic Derbyshire town, as we look to develop and expand our vibrant brand."