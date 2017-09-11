New flats for Chesterfield town centre

Plans for four new flats in Chesterfield town centre have been approved.

Chesterfield Borough Council has given Chesterfield company AASDZ Ltd conditional planning permission to convert the first and second floors of 43 Knifesmithgate into the properties.

The New Divan Man, which is situated on the ground floor, is unaffected by the plans.

A planning document states: "The proposals are considered to be appropriate in terms of principle and there would be no unacceptable impact on neighbouring residents or highway safety, subject to the imposition of conditions.

"The situation of the proposed development site is in a sustainable town centre location that is well served by public transport and amenities.

"The internal spaces appear appropriate and fit for purpose and parking provision would remain unaffected by these plans."

