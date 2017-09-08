New film aims to reveal ‘the nature of the beast’

The Beast of Bolsover is about to become a box office star – by appearing in a new film about the his extraordinary life.

Nature of the Beast is a documentary about the Bolsover MP made by filmmaker Dan Draper using £20,000 raised using the Kickstarter online fundraising tool.

Dan, 30, from Liverpool, first contacted the veteran Labour firebrand in December 2014 and finished the film earlier this year.

He said: “We made a conscious decision to make the film about Dennis and what he represents rather than any current political events that could date it.

“What he represents is the working class fight. I am working class myself and I am glad he is there to represent the people who voted for him.”

Dan admits there was some trepidation when approaching such a fearsome figure, but says that he found him to be ‘a really lovely man’.

Dennis Skinner in the House of Commons.

He said: “I think a lot of people get a false impression of what he is really like.

“I have made films with musicians before and they are a nightmare. He doesn’t mince his words but he is just a normal man.”

The film also includes interviews with Dennis’ four brothers about what he was like growing up and a number of interviews with his constituents.

“They don’t see him as this left-wing rebel – they just see him as one of them,” said Dan.

The film premieres at the Derby Quad on Friday, September 8 before touring the country over the next two months.

If you would to arrange a screening of Nature of the Beast, email info@shutoutthelight.co.uk.