NEW DOG LAWS: 28 different locations you can no longer take your dog in the Chesterfield borough

Tougher measures to ensure dog owners keep their animals under control in parks and open spaces are being introduced by Chesterfield Borough Council using new legal powers.

The move follows a public consultation which found support for the proposals made under new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) powers.

These have been introduced to give councils the ability to put in place restrictions on certain activities for up to three years where there is evidence that there is, or is likely to be, persistent and unreasonable anti-social behaviour impacts on a particular area.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet has approved a Public Spaces Protection Order (dog control) being made in October which will:

- Mean dogs are not allowed in children’s playgrounds at 28 locations. At some of these sites dogs will also not be allowed on football or cricket pitches for part of the year.

- Require owners to keep dogs on leads at all times in 15 areas.

- Make it an offence not to clean up after a dog anywhere in the Chesterfield borough.

- Require owners to put dogs on leads if told to do so by an enforcement officer because it is causing nuisance to a person, bird or animal.

Owners who flout the rules face either a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or risk being prosecuted through the courts.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Dog mess is one of the issues that most annoys residents but also one that carries serious health risks with it, particularly to children.

“Last year alone we had 306 complaints about dog fouling and 59 about dogs being out of control and causing alarm or distress to other people. These are probably just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the scale of the problem being faced.

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible, clean up after their pets and ensure dogs are on leads in areas where children are playing or it is not appropriate for them to be running around off the leash.

“The new orders offer a way to deal with those irresponsible dog owners who persistently spoil the enjoyment of parks and green spaces for others. The introduction of these measures received high levels of public support, including dog owners, during the public consultation held between September and November last year.”

The PSPOs will replace previous bylaws and dog control orders.

An interactive map showing the locations and type of restrictions in different parks and open spaces can be seen on the Chesterfield Borough Council website at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pspo-dog. Signs will also be put up at all locations when the orders are in place to warn dog owners.

Areas where dogs will not be allowed:

- Badger Recreation Ground, Brockwell Lane (children’s play area, all year).

- Brearley Park, High Street, Old Whittington (children’s play area, all year - cricket area between April and September)

- Eastwood Park, Hasland Road (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- Eastwood Recreation Ground (Thistle Park), Station Road, Brimington (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- Hady Playing Field, Hady Lane (football pitches between September and May)

- Highfield Park, Highfield Lane (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- Hilltop Recreation Ground, Hilltop Road, Old Whittington (children’s play area, all year)

- Holmebrook Valley Park, Water Meadow Lane, Newbold (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- Inkerman Recreation (Wasps Nest), Ashgate Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Inkersall Green Recreation Ground, Inkersall Green Road (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- King George’s Field, Inkersall Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Kirkstone Road Recreation Ground, Kirkstone Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Langer Field, Langer Lane (children’s play area, all year - football pitches between September and May

- Loundsley Green Playing Field, Pennine Way (children’s play areas, all year)

- Brimington Common, Recreation Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Markham Way, near B&Q (skateboard park, all year)

- Pearson Recreation, Old Hall Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Poolsbrook Country Park, Pavilion Drive, Staveley (children’s play area, all year)

- Poolsbrook Playing Field, Cottage Close, Poolsbrook (children’s play areas, all year - football pitch between September and May)

- Poolsbrook Road Recreation Ground, Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton (children’s play area, all year)

- Queen’s Park, Park Road (children’s play areas, all year - cricket pitch, all year)

- Spital Recreation Ground, Spital Lane (children’s play area, all year)

- Somersall Park, Somersall Lane (children’s play area, all year)

- Stand Road Park, Stand Road (children’s play area and skate park, all year - football pitches between September and May)

- Station Road Recreation Ground, Station Road, Barrow Hill (children’s play area, all year)

- Stone Lane ‘kick about’, Stone Lane, New Whittington (children’s play area, all year)

- Tapton Park, Brimington Road (children’s play area, all year)

- Wain Avenue, St Leonards (games court, all year)

- Valley Road Recreation, Valley Road (children’s play area, all year)

Areas where owners will be required to keep dogs on leads:

- Boythorpe Cemetery, Hunloke Avenue

- Brimington Cemetery, Chesterfield Road

- Brearley Wetlands Local Nature Reserve, off Burnbridge Road, Old Whittington (between March and July)

- Chesterfield Crematorium, Chesterfield Road

- Eastwood Park (lodge, wildlife garden, tennis courts), Hasland Road

- Holmebrook Valley Park (path around the lake), Water Meadow Lane

- Holmebrook Valley Park (area around the café/pavilion building and car park)

- McGregors Pond (path around the lake), McGregors Way

- Norbriggs Flash Nature Reserve, Bent Lane, Staveley (between March and July)

- Poolsbrook Country Park (area around the café/pavilion building and car park), Pavilion Drive

- Poolsbrook Country Park (path around the lake), Pavilion Drive

- Poolsbrook Country Park (path around the lakes and car park), Pavilion Drive

- Ringwood Park (lake), Inkersall Green Road

- Spital Cemetery, Hady Hill

- Staveley Cemetery, Inkersall Road