New cop on the streets of Chesterfield

A new police constable has started patrolling the streets of Chesterfield Town Centre.

PC Stuart Hind has just joined the Chesterfield Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Stuart has been a police officer for fifteen years, and has spent time working in response and proactive policing roles throughout Chesterfield, Staveley, Bolsover and north east Derbyshire.

He also spent time as a community bobby, policing the neighbourhoods of Duckmanton, Inkersall, Middlecroft and Poolsbrook in 2013, and also previously in the Shirebrook area.

Before joining Derbyshire Constabulary in 2002, Stuart, who lives locally, was an engineer and tool maker for 14 years before he fancied a change of career.

PC Hind said: “It is great to be back in a neighbourhood role in Chesterfield town centre, working hard with my colleagues to target concerns about anti-social behaviour and disorder, to provide a visible presence and also help police the night time economy in our busy town.

“I like being out on patrol on foot, and I’m also a keen cyclist so will be getting out and about on our police bike as well whenever I can. I know that this role will give me a lot of opportunity to do that, so please look out for us.”

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team includes Sgt. Darran Clarke, PCs Stuart Hind, Matt Rodda and Laura East, and PCSOs Paul Smith, Adele Chapman-Jones, Brian Pemberton and Philip Cowey.

To the team call 101, the non emergency number for Derbyshire police, or send them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website, by clicking here.

You can also keep in touch with the work they are doing in Chesterfield Town Centre by following them on Twitter: @ChesterfieldSNT.