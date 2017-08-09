New Chesterfield Italian features town’s first ‘botanical gin room’

Chesterfield’s first botanical gin room is set to feature in a new Italian restaurant for the town, Cipollini Ristorante Italiano.

The new restaurant, which specialises in homely traditional Italian cuisine, is set to offer a new experience in the already booming Chesterfield Food and Drink scene.

Cipollini Ristorante Italiano features a 'botanical gin room'.

The restaurant will be situated on the mezzanine above the The All Saints Tap – a new food, drink and live sports venue, specialising in craft beers, cocktails, artisan burgers and pizzas which opened its doors last weekend.

A spokesperson from Cipollini said: “Our concept is simple, we’re not messing about with the classic recipes and ingredients that’s been served in Italy for century’s – no twists, nothing but fine Italian food done right by our chef Fabrizio.

“We pride ourselves on staying true to our Italian roots and recipes, and serving them with a smile.

“Our gin room will be open at weekends for pre-meal drinks and available to hire out for celebrations with your own bar tender and music of your choice.”

With a focus on the Italian tradition of families dining together, the restaurant are offering all children under 12 to dine for free at all times.

Every Sunday they will also be offering half price pizza and pasta between 12pm-8pm.

The prominent building on St Mary Gate now home to The All Saints Tap was previously occupied by York House, in the buzzing and vibrant ‘real ale quarter’ just 50 yards away from the famous Crooked Spire.

The restaurant joins an number of new businesses that have recently opened in the town over the last year – including Odyssey, Spire by Stephenson’s and Bottle and Thyme – who are nominated in the Best Newcomer category at this years Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards.