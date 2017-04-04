NEW BEETWELL STREET: Dispersal notices issued at problem bus shelters

Police have issued dispersal notices to people sleeping rough at the New Beetwell Street bus shelters.

The notices - which were issued this morning - mean those affected cannot return to the area for 48 hours.

A 'deep clean' at New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield.

Following the action, Chesterfield Borough Council staff carried out a ‘deep clean’ of the area - which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent months.

Councillor John Burrows, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “We work closely with the police to monitor the area around the bus shelters on New Beetwell Street.

“This morning, the police issued dispersal notices to the people congregating in these bus shelters, this allowed our staff to carry out a deep clean of the area.

“There is cross-party political support to do everything in our powers to deal with this problem and work with partners to find a long-term solution.”

In February, six men were banned for two days, and one man arrested and charged for breaching that ban, following reports of anti-social behaviour in the same area.

Derbyshire Police say the bus shelters are currently being targeted ‘as a priority’ due to ongoing concerns of disorder.