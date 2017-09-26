New beauty and make-up studio to open in Chesterfield

A new beauty and make-up studio is to open in Chesterfield.

Demure Beauty will hold a launch party at 69 West Bars between 11am and 4pm on Saturday.

The store will be officially open for business from 11am on Thursday, October 5.

It will specialise in bridal make-up but also offer make-up and beauty treatments for all occasions and provide 'pamper parties' for both adults and children.

Amy Lyons, owner of Demure Beauty, said: "At the launch party, clients will have the opportunity to meet our friendly team, take advantage of discounted opening offers and enter a competition to win a free makeover."