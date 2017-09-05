New bar may occupy empty Chesterfield building

A new bar could open in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield Borough Council has received a planning application to open a bar at 37 Holywell Street.
That building used to be occupied by the Formal Affair bridal shop, which closed at the end of last year after the company went into administration
There are no further details available about the proposal at this stage but more information is expected to be released in the coming days.
