New anti-social behaviour powers for Chesterfield town centre edge closer

New enforcement powers to tackle anti-social behaviour and drinking in Chesterfield town centre are edging closer after receiving the backing of residents.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet has agreed to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to cover the town centre after the move received support in a public consultation.

Before the orders take effect, an agreement will be drawn up between Derbyshire police and council enforcement officers about the processes needed to enforce the orders.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “These new orders are designed to give the law-abiding majority the right to use and enjoy public spaces safe from anti-social behaviour.”

The new rules will:

n Enable the police or other authorised enforcement officers to make anyone found drinking alcohol on the streets within the town centre hand over open or unopened alcohol tins or bottles;

n Ban any activity or behaviour which causes nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to another person;

n Ban loitering around cash machines, shopping centre entrances, shop entrances or car park ticket and payment machines to beg for money;

n Ban urinating or defecating anywhere that is not in a public toilet;

n Ban putting up or using a tent or other temporary structure without the landowner’s permission;

n Ban leaving any personal belongings unattended.

Anyone breaching the order will either face prosecution or be given a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Where a fixed penalty notice is issued anyone not paying it could still face prosecution. To help to put the powers in place, the borough council is going to employ two more enforcement officers.

Coun Ludlow added: “The public consultation has confirmed that residents and businesses in Chesterfield want to see action about this issue and that they support the introduction of these orders.”