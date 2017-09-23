Nearly 350 complaints received about barking dogs in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Borough Council has received nearly 350 complaints about barking dogs since the start of last year, it has emerged.

A Freedom of Information Act request by the Derbyshire Times shows the authority has recorded a total of 1,047 noise complaints between January 1, 2016, to the present date.

Chesterfield Borough Council has legal powers to investigate many tpes of noise issues.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the borough council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We live in a noisy society and what is acceptable to one person often isn’t to another.

"Inconsiderate noise can cause significant distress to the person on the receiving end as well as cause problems and tensions between neighbours.

"Noise complaints can often be resolved by politely asking the person concerned to be more considerate.

"In most cases they will do this as they were unaware they were causing a problem.

"In the more serious cases that are reported to us we will investigate them using our noise guidance and procedures.

"This can involve working with the complainant to gather the evidence necessary to enable enforcement action to be taken.

"In addition to responding to complaints we do attend local roadshows to advise on noise issues and give advice on how to be a considerate neighbour.

"We also as support noise campaigns including Love Your Ears and Noise Annoys."

If you experience a noise problem in Chesterfield, visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/noise for more information.

Noise complaints received by Chesterfield Borough Council between January 1, 2016, and now

► 512 complaints about noise from a domestic premises, including loud music;

► 348 complaints about noise from barking dogs;

► 110 complaints about noise from a commercial premises;

► 42 complaints about noise on a street;

► 24 complaints about noise from audible intruder alarms;

► 6 complaints about noise from an industrial source, such as a fan at a factory;

► 5 complaints about noise from vehicle alarms.

Factfile

According to the Environmental Protection Act 1990, noise from premises can constitute a statutory noise nuisance if it disturbs residents and prevents people from enjoying their homes.

The following is a list of the types of noise issues the borough council has legal powers to investigate:

► Television and stereo noise;

► DIY noise;

► Car repairs;

► Barking dogs;

► Burglar alarms and car alarms;

► Noise from licensed premises;

► Noise from construction sites;

► Factories and industrial premises;

► Loudspeakers in the street;

► Takeaways and other businesses;

► Noise from cockerels and other domestic fowl.

The borough council can't take legal action for noise issues based solely on complaints.

For legal action to take place, the noise must be witnessed by one of the authority's qualified officers.

► What questions would you like us to ask public bodies under the Freedom of Information Act? Email your suggestions to michael.broomhead@jpress.co.uk