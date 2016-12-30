Naked woman spotted walking down Chesterfield street

Police have said they have received ‘no complaints’ after a woman was spotted walking naked down a major Chesterfield road.

The lady was noticed by Chesterfield man Daniel Smith-Eccles who said he saw her walking down Chatsworth Road with only her handbag.

The unusual incident happened late this morning but Derbyshire police say they have received no reports regarding the incident.

A police spokeswoman said that while a crime of outraging public decency does exist, a member of the public must make a complaint in order for them to take it further.

Did you see what happened? Maybe you are the woman in question?

Please get in touch via out Facebook page or email us at comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk.