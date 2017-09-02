Naked man with ‘large belly’ exposes himself to teen in Chesterfield park

A naked man exposed himself to a teenager in a Chesterfield park yesterday.

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 12.05pm in Holmebrook Valley Park when a man in his 40s exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The man is described as naked, in his 40s with a large belly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Lisa Sindall on 101 quoting reference number 17000374461.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.