Mystery surrounds why a landfill site near Chesterfield is currently closed.

The Erin Landfill Site on Markham Lane, Duckmanton, is due to reopen on Monday.

Viridor, which operates the facility, has not publicly said why it is currently shut.

The Derbyshire Times has been made aware of a possible reason for its closure which we cannot report for legal reasons.

However, a Viridor spokesman said: "Viridor does not comment on rumours or speculation."