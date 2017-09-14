Mystery over future of Chesterfield Hotel building

Mystery surrounds the future of the former Chesterfield Hotel building - almost six months after it changed hands.
The iconic property - which has lain empty for more than two years - was bought out of receivership by Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd for £900,000 in April.
At that time, the company said its options included:
• reopening it as a hotel
• turning it into other accommodation
• launching a leisure centre at the site
A spokesman added: "The property has lots of potential - and we want to make it a better place."
The Derbyshire Times recently contacted Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd to ask for an update on the firm’s plans - but did not receive a response.
It is understood the company has carried out a thorough clean-up of the prominent building on Malkin Street, however.
Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed on January 31, 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.
Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties - and was a major employer.
According to a recent online poll by the Derbyshire Times, the majority of respondents would like to see the property reopen as a hotel.