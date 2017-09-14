Search

Mystery over future of Chesterfield Hotel building

The Chesterfield Hotel building has been empty for more than two years.
The Chesterfield Hotel building has been empty for more than two years.

Mystery surrounds the future of the former Chesterfield Hotel building - almost six months after it changed hands.

The iconic property - which has lain empty for more than two years - was bought out of receivership by Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd for £900,000 in April.

At that time, the company said its options included:

• reopening it as a hotel

• turning it into other accommodation

• launching a leisure centre at the site

A spokesman added: "The property has lots of potential - and we want to make it a better place."

The Derbyshire Times recently contacted Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd to ask for an update on the firm’s plans - but did not receive a response.

It is understood the company has carried out a thorough clean-up of the prominent building on Malkin Street, however.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed on January 31, 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties - and was a major employer.

According to a recent online poll by the Derbyshire Times, the majority of respondents would like to see the property reopen as a hotel.