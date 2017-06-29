Murder inquiry launched after man hurt in alleged pub assault in Staveley dies

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who was allegedly assaulted in a Staveley pub died.

On Wednesday, June 21, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm, a man was allegedly assaulted in the Beechers Brook pub on High Street.

Police believe the people in this picture may have witnessed the incident.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. But police have now confirmed that the man, Peter Matts, 69, of Staveley, has died in hospital.

Officers have now launched a murder inquiry and have released a CCTV image of a man, woman and child who may have witnessed the incident.

They are asked to come forward and speak to officers after they were seen on High Street at around the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DS Adam Gasgoigne on 101, quoting reference number 17000262050.

* Jason Knowland, 45, of High Street, Staveley, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 24.