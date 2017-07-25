Mum's desperate plea as Staveley teen disappears again after returning home

Have your say

A Staveley teenager has gone missing again – shortly after returning home.

Shannon Whyers, 15, left her house in the town on Sunday evening.

She came back yesterday but then disappeared at 8.45pm last night.

Her mum, Clare Clare Stanford, said: "I just want her home.

"She is loved by us all.

"Please come home, Shannon."

Shannon is white, slim, 5ft 6in tall and has shoulder-length brown hair.

She was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black Nike lycra leggings with grey down side and either brown UGG boots or black and grey Addidas trainers.

If you have seen Shannon or have any information about her whereabouts, call Derbyshire police on 101.