A Derbyshire nurse who supports people in mental health crisis is helping to organise a fundraising weekend in aid of suicide prevention after the tragic death of her son.

Jade Holland, who works for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team, will join family and friends in taking part in a Tough Mudder military-style endurance event on May 13 before co-hosting a family fun day in Holmewood.