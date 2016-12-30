Mum hails Chesterfield's Gareth Clark for saving her daughter

A mum has thanked a hero who saved the life of her suicidal daughter.

As reported earlier this week, Gareth Clark was driving along the A617 on the Thursday before Christmas when he saw a woman threatening to jump from the flyover at Temple Normanton.

The quick-thinking 35-year-old stopped at the scene – then bravely walked up to the bridge.

Gareth, of Walton Road, Chesterfield, grabbed her, pulled her over the railings and on to the ground.

"I just hope I didn’t hurt her," said the facilities manager.

The 20-year-old woman’s mum, Tracy Marie Wright, said: "I’d like to thank Gareth from the bottom of my heart for saving my gorgeous daughter.

"If he wasn’t there that day I dread to think about what would have been.

"No words are enough.

"He’s a real hero."

She added: "So many people have mental health problems.

"I just hope they speak out and don’t keep it all in and get the help they need."

A Derbyshire police spokesman said the woman was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

She has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Gareth said: "I hope she gets better very soon and I hope the system doesn’t let her down."

Derbyshire Constabulary has hailed Gareth.

A force spokesman said: "He helped save a life.

"We’ve spoken to him and thanked him and we’re now considering ways of formally recognising his act of bravery."

Scores of people have taken to our Facebook page to praise Gareth.

Vikki Davis said: "Amazing. A walking angel."

Dawn Doxey said: "It's nice to see that people care for others. Legend."

• The Samaritans provides a free, confidential listening service all day, every day, all year. Whatever you're going through, you can call the helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Visit www.samaritans.org.uk for details about the Samaritans.

