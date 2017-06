Two lanes have been closed on the M1 after a ‘multi-vehicle accident’.

The incident happened withing the last hour on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29.

Traffic officers from Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene but there is no news as yet about when the lanes will reopen.

More information will follow as and when we get it.

11.30am update: Highways Agency say all lanes now clear and traffic moving freely.