Multi-million pound redevelopment plans for Chesterfield set for go-ahead

Major redevelopment plans which aim to breathe new life into Chesterfield are set to be given the go-ahead.

Planning bosses at Chesterfield Borough Council have recommended that blueprints to transform the former Walton Works site, off Factory Street, are approved.

In addition, plans for new homes, two retail units and a pub at the former Boythorpe Works site on Goyt Side Road are also edging closer.

The final decision will be made at a meeting on Monday.

A spokesman for developers Blue Deer Ltd said: “The principals that we have agreed will allow us to provide much needed housing, a significant number of new jobs and most importantly of all, secure the future of Walton Mill. The sites have been empty for far too long and we needed to find a way to make things happen.”

The application seeks full planning permission to restore and convert the Grade II listed Walton Works building - formerly the Robinson healthcare factory - into four ground-floor retail units with 26 apartments above. A separate nearby block would consist of 11 more properties.

The Walton Works building - which had been vacant for at least 13 years - is in a poor state and has been placed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register.

As well as the Walton Works improvements, outline planning permission is being sought for an additional 472 homes, two retail units and a pub on the rest of the site off Chatsworth Road, which also takes in the vacant Goyt Side Mill and Boythorpe industrial estate. A total of 245 parking spaces would also be provided as part of the ambitious proposals.

The impressive plans have been devised by Chesterfield company Robinson PLC and Hathersage developers Blue Deer Ltd.

A joint statement from both Blue Deer Ltd and Robinson PLC last year said: “The proposals would create a significant number of jobs - both indirectly through the construction, maintenance and supply chain and directly through operational jobs.

“The proposals would also attract people to the area and the existing surrounding uses would benefit from shared trips and increased footfall.”

The plans are expected to be approved as long as a number of conditions are met.

The planning committee meeting takes place at Chesterfield Borough Council on Monday, January 9.

View the application on the borough council website using reference: CHE/15/00832/FUL