Much-loved dad and Chesterfield Royal Hospital scientist dies aged 36

Tributes have been paid to a young father who has passed away.

Richard Craven was a specialist biomedical scientist at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for 12 years.

The lifelong Chesterfield resident sadly died aged just 36.

Simon Morritt, chief executive at the Royal, said today: "I know Rick was a very beloved colleague to many people within the trust, particularly within pathology and blood sciences where he was very highly regarded as a biomedical scientist and trusted friend.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Our thoughts right now are with Rick's family and we have extended our offer of help and support to them during this very sad time."

Mr Craven liked listening to music, attending Download festivals, running, socialising, dancing and Disney World holidays.

He leaves his wife Rachel, young children Nathaniel and Charlie, mother Barbara, sister Ruth and brother Matthew.

An obituary in this week's Derbyshire Times states: "Richard was a devoted husband and father.

"He was deeply loved by all his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of meeting him."

Mr Craven's funeral will take place at St Lawrence Church in North Wingfield at 10.30am on Tuesday followed by burial at Dark Lane cemetery.