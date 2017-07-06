Mountain Rescue Team save injured walker

The Kinder Mountain Rescue Team helped to get an injured walker to safety after he had hurt his ankle.

The team attended the Kinder Western Slopes at 11.50pm last night (Wednesday, July 5) after a walker injured his ankle and was unable to walk.

The team provided pain relief and splinting and then used a stretcher to carry the man over rough ground for two hours to the waiting Landrover where they drove him to base and the waiting EMAS ambulance.

The main team completed the job at 4.30am. Two team members drove the casualty and friend back to their car at Edale, getting back to base at 5.30am.