Mountain bike stolen from South Normanton

Police have released a photo of a bicycle that was stolen from a property in South Normanton.

The bike, a black and orange Carrera Sulcata mountain bike, was taken from a house in Alfreton Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on January 4.

It has two orange suspension forks on the front wheel and was described as being in good condition.

The bike has a cycle frame number etched onto it, which is AA5122707.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bicycle or may have been offered it for sale since the theft.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PCSO Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference 17000004886.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.