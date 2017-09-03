Motorist hospitalised after falling asleep at wheel and crashing car

A motorist has been taken to hospital after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their car.

The driver smashed into the central reservation on the A50 in Derbyshire earlier today.

The motorist was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with minor injuries.

Elsewhere, a driver had their car seized just moments after ‘bragging’ in a pub about having no licence or insurance.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the driver was stopped 50 yards after leaving a pub in Glapwell today.

Pictures from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.