Motorcyclist who died in crash named as Derbyshire man

A biker who died after losing control of his motorcycle has been named by police as a Derbyshire man.

David Nicholas Gregory, from Belper, was riding his motorbike on the A365 at Sells Green, Wiltshire on Friday, September 1.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: “Mr Gregory was riding a Honda CBR 900 motorcycle along the A365 at Sells Green at approximately 5.50pm and had not long passed the Three Magpies pub when he is believed to have lost control of the bike. “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”