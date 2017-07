A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on a road near Chesterfield.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Deep Lane in Hardstoft at around 8.50pm last night.

The collision involved a KTM motorbike and an Audi A4.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries which are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police said the road was blocked for 'a couple of hours'.