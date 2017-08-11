Motorcyclist dies after collision with van in Derbyshire

A 65-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a van yesterday.
Derbyshire police were called to Watery Lane in Clifton yesterday (Thursday, August 10) at 3.15pm, following the collision.
A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “On arrival the rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Leek, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are currently trying to identify the man’s next of kin.
“The road remained closed until 9.30pm.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.