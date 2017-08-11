Motorcyclist dies after collision with van in Derbyshire

Have your say

A 65-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a van yesterday.

Derbyshire police were called to Watery Lane in Clifton yesterday (Thursday, August 10) at 3.15pm, following the collision.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “On arrival the rider of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old man from Leek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are currently trying to identify the man’s next of kin.

“The road remained closed until 9.30pm.”