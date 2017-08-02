Moped thief is jailed

Have your say

A thief has been jailed for stealing a moped and breaking into a garage.

Damien Wyatt has been sentenced to 41 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £500 in compensation for theft and burglary.

He stole the moped from a path at the side of a house in Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook, on December 28.

Officers later saw him with the moped and he was stopped and arrested.

Wyatt broke into a garage in Queen’s Road, Hodthorpe on June 8.

A car stereo, strimmer, lawnmower and tools were stolen.

Blood left at the scene provided us with Wyatt’s DNA and he was arrested for the crime.

Wyatt, 26, of King Street, Hodthorpe, was sentenced at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, July 20.