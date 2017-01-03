Missing Newark woman could be in Chesterfield

Police trying to trace a missing Newark woman believe she could be in Chesterfield.

31-year-old Samantha Charlesworth was last seen on December 29 2016, leaving the Farndon Unit in Newark.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of large build, with shoulder length dark brown hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a black and white top, beige Ugg boots and a green Parka coat.

It is believed that she has links to Derbyshire, including the Chesterfield area in particular.

Officers are concerned for her safety and would urge anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to please get in touch.

If you see Samantha or you believe you know where she might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 570 of 29 December 2016.