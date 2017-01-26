Missing Chesterfield man Barry Shaw 'got into difficulties in wooded area'

Missing Chesterfield man Barry Shaw has been found.

Mr Shaw, 46, of Newbold, went missing last Thursday.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "He had gone for a walk and got into difficulties in a wooded area near Sydnope Hill in the Darley Moor area.

"He was able to contact us in the early hours of Wednesday morning and guide us to his location.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Previously, Mr Shaw went missing from his home on Hall View, Chesterfield, in May, 2015, when he disappeared for 15 days before he was found safe and well again on May 23, 2015.

During this incident, police had received a call from a dog walker to say that they had seen Mr Shaw and with the help of Edale Mountain Rescue he was located in woods off Watson Lane in Wingerworth and needed to be taken to hospital by air ambulance.