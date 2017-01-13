Millions of adults are feeling blue

As Blue Monday looms (January 16) and people think about what they want to achieve from the coming year, a recent survey has revealed that a shocking 40 per cent of people in the East Midlands rated their happiness at five or lower on a scale of one to ten.

Millions of adults in the UK admit to feeling blue in their current jobs – but don’t do anything about it

The research conducted by the University of Derby, which interviewed people of different age groups across the UK, revealed that 19 per cent said they were bored with their current job, and 16 per cent said they would now choose a different career path if they had the opportunity to.

The average adult spends 13 hours a week online using various social media platforms and online shopping while just less than one in five – 18 per cent – think it is too late for them to go back into education.

Julie Stone, director of University of Derby Online Learning (UDOL), said: “With more and more people spending so much time browsing online they could put this to good use to retrain or gain new qualifications from the comfort of their own homes.

“This is a huge proportion of the population who are unhappy in their current job. Now is a better time than ever to log off social media and use the time more wisely to develop your career.

“We understand that on-campus degrees aren’t feasible for everyone which is why at the University of Derby we have a wide range of online courses dedicated to people who want to upskill or retrain at a time and place to suit them.”

