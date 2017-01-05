Mentally-ill man to be sentenced after eleven attacks in town centre

A mentally-ill man who went on the rampage attacking nine people and two police officers in a town centre is due to be sentenced.

Ross Greenwood, 27, of Byron Avenue, Alfreton, carried out the attacks on members of the public and two officers in Heanor and has also admitted exposing his genitals, stealing an electronic cigarette from one of his victims and damaging a door at Peacocks clothing store.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, January 4, how Greenwood, who also goes by the name of Ross Peters, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and he suffers with depression.

Defence barrister Abi Joyce said: “It was a culmination of severe depression and trying to make himself feel better by taking illegal substances instead of or as well as his medication.”

She added: “It was very unusual behaviour and there is clearly a mental health background to it.”

Greenwood pleaded guilty to ten assaults, one count of causing grievous bodily harm, stealing an e-cig, one count of exposing his genitals and one count of damage after the incident on October 23, 2016.

The incident, involving 14 charges, took place around Loscoe Road and High Street and the Heanor Retail Park and the nearby Tesco car park and petrol station.

Judge Robert Egbuna said: “Because of the amount of people involved it’s unusual behaviour. It’s unusual in that where assaults are carried out they stop midway and he moves on to another individual.”

He told Greenwood: “Your behaviour on October 23 in the cold light of day was bizarre and for this reason I need to know what was going on to work out the best way to potentially deal with you and the best way to protect the public from you.”

Judge Egbuna adjourned Greenwood’s case to consider a psychiatric report before sentencing on February 3.