MEMORIES: When Spireites' fans partied the night away 20 years ago

We've found these great pictures of Chesterfield FC fans dancing the night away in the town's former Bradbury nightclub in 1997.
That was the year the third-tier side gave Premier League Middlesbrough the fright of their lives in a thrilling 3-3 FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.
And if Jonathan Howard's shot – which appeared to cross the line after hitting the bar – had not been ruled out, the Spireites could have faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Middlesbrough won the replay 3-0 but went on to lose the final and suffered relegation from the Premier League.
We've also found pictures of jubilant fans returning home after the 3-3 draw on April 13.
Memories.
