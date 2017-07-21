Melissa scoops new board of directors role

Treetops Lottery manager Melissa de Vos has been accepted onto the board of directors of the national Lotteries Council.

The prestigious appointment follows the hospice’s recent success of being crowned Lottery Operator of the Year in May.

Treetops Hospice Care, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for adults and their families and carers facing illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

The hospice lottery has been running since 1996, raising more than £4 million in that time from the weekly draw.

The Lotteries Council supports all those who operate prize-led fundraising through lotteries and competitions across the UK.

Melissa, who has been at Treetops for more than nine years, explained her reasons for wanting to join the board. She said: “I really want to be actively involved in framing the future of the lottery sector and also wanted to give something back to the industry in which I have found such a welcome home.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for Treetops as we have real-life insight into the daily challenges of a smaller licenced lottery operator and how national legislation and developments can have an impact.”