Have your say

Police are investigating after meat was stolen from a shop in Holymoorside.

A man, woman and child entered Adam's Happy Hens Farm Shop on Baslow Road at around 4.15pm yesterday.

The woman picked up around £60 worth of meat and hid it in her clothing before the trio left the shop.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.