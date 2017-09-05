Meadowhall's £300m extension set for council approval

Meadowhall's £300million extension is likely to win approval from councillors next week after planning officers gave it the thumbs up.

The new leisure hall will include new shops, restaurants and a cinema under a huge glass roof.



There were 48 objections to the plans, from both individuals and neighbouring shopping centres and councils, many of which argued the development would take shoppers and money from other areas.

The leisure hall will have more shops, restaurants and a new cinema.

But there were also 405 comments in support, including from business leaders in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham and from existing Meadowhall shoppers.

One of the key issues is dealing with increased traffic.

But council officers said improvements to the road network would actually make things better, even if there were more cars.

And Meadowhall's co-owner British Land has promised to spend £15m upgrading two roundabouts at junction 34 of the M1 if it wins planning permission.

Councillors will make their decision at a meeting next Tuesday.

