Matlock dad to brave jump for stillbirth charity in memory of daughter

A Matlock man whose daughter was stillborn is taking on a death-defying challenge to raise money for a charity helping families like his.

Paul Marchington, 37, is gearing up for a bungee jump on Sunday, July 9, in memory of Evie Alison, who was due to be born in March, 2017 - but died in November.

Paul said: “Coping with the pain of losing my little Evie has made me realise that there is no challenge I can’t face. I want to help raise awareness and break the taboos surrounding stillbirth.

“I’ve always been absolutely terrified of heights, but I wanted to go as far out of my comfort zone as possible.”

He will take the 160-foot plunge at Wyboston Lakes in Cambridge to raise money for Chesterfield Sands, a branch of the national charity working on issues around stillbirth or neonatal death.

Paul said: “Sands provide support for families struck by the loss of a baby, campaign to raise awareness of the issue and push for research to reduce baby death.”

An average of 15 babies a day are either stillborn or die shortly after birth.

The charity was founded by bereaved parents in 1978 who found that there was no access to support following the deaths of their babies. Part of their work now is training health professionals.

To donate to Paul’s fundraising, go to http://bit.ly/2tcY0ue, or text EAMI60 £10, or any other donation amount, to 70070.