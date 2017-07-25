Mastin Moor father downloaded 'abhorrent' child porn

A Mastin Moor father who downloaded 'abhorrent' child pornography has escaped an immediate jail term because his 'wife and children would be the ones who would suffer'.

A judge told Kevin Shaw he 'did not believe he did not get sexual gratification' from viewing the sick child abuse images that were discovered on his computer by police.

And he also slammed the 47-year-old, of Rose Crescent, Mastin Moor, for 'carrying out acts in a clandestine way' after software was discovered on the device that allowed him to search the internet for child porn anonymously.

Handing Shaw a 10-month prison term, suspended for two years, Judge Robert Egbuna said: "You know the material you downloaded was abhorrent and to suggest that looking at material like this without getting any sexual gratification and using search terms such as 'pre-teen' is poppycock.

"You deliberately used an application that allowed you to search the internet anonymously so that you would evade detection.

"You carried out your acts in a clandestine way so your family would not know what you were doing.

"You clearly showed you had an interest in young children and you viewed and downloaded the worst kind of child abuse that is available on the internet.

"I have no doubt that what you did was for your own sexual gratification."

Sonal Ahya, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, said police found nine of the most serious category A child abuse images on a computer they seized from Shaw's home when they carried out a warrant on March 2.

There were also one category B movie, one category A image and two category C photographs.

Miss Ahya said: "There was also evidence of search terms indicating he had been looking for child pornography from at least 2015.

"He also had a program on his compute that enable him to search the internet anonymously."

Miss Ahya said Shaw was arrested and answered 'no comment' to the questions he was asked by detectives.

But he later pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Will Bennett, for Shaw, said his client knows he has 'betrayed the trust of his wife and children'.

He said: "There is an impressive, almost heart-breaking, reference from his family and he knows he has done immeasurable damage to them.

"He knows his children have suffered because of what he has done. He is terrified that he will lose his job as he is the only bread-winner in the family.

"The mortgage will go into arrears and his family will be left to fend for themselves.

"He is in a dreadful position and he is all too aware that all of this is his fault."

As well as the suspended jail sentence, Judge Egbuna order Shaw to carry out 100 hours' unpaid work and attend 30 rehabilitation days with the probation service.

He also placed him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, telling him: "It is quite clear if I send you to prison it will be your wife and children who will be the ones who suffer."