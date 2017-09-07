MASTERPLAN: New life could be breathed into sprawling Chesterfield site

A taste of central Europe could be on its way to the heart of Chesterfield if plans to transform a derelict stretch of land in the town are approved.

Hathersage-based company Blue Deer Ltd has submitted a masterplan called The Glass Yard to Chesterfield Borough Council.

An artist's impression of the proposed development.

The proposed development aims to breathe new life into the former fire station site opposite the Proact Stadium on Sheffield Road - with 18 new offices and accommodation for artisan food producers, restaurants, cafes and retail units.

A barn-like building called The Batch House would be at the centre of the scheme.

Planning documents seen by the Derbyshire Times state: "Inspired by the markets you find in central Europe, we want to make The Batch House inclusive to both food and craft.

"We already have interest from several high-profile chefs to create restaurant spaces. We are looking for more to sit alongside them.

"The ground floor will be occupied by artisan food producers, restaurants, cafes and retail units.

"Built over multiple levels and with an unusual design, the barn will create interesting spaces, perfect for exhibitions, presentations and creative work spaces.

"The Batch House will provide a hub for the businesses that are in The Glass Yard, as well as the local area."

The planning documents add: "The Glass Yard development brings business and leisure together to create a space where you can work, eat and meet, allowing you to create a work life balance that suits both your business and your employees.

"We believe The Glass Yard will provide the north of England with something normally only found in London."

Blue Deer Ltd bought the land last year.

Tim Turner, the firm's managing director, has been interested in the location since 2009.

Blue Deer Ltd was responsible for transforming 131 Chatsworth Road into shops, hair and beauty salons and restaurants, including Nonnas.