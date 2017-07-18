MASS ARRESTS: Eight arrested in Danesmoor anti-fracking protest

Eight people were arrested following a fracking protest in Danesmoor this weekend.

A protest relating to oil and shale gas extraction has been taking place in recent weeks in Danesmoor near Clay Cross.

Derbyshire Police were in attendance and confirmed eight people were arrested.

Seven people were charged with a number of offences including aggravated trespass, obstructing a highway and assaulting a police officer.

In total 25 arrests have been made and 15 people have been charged since the protest began.