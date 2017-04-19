MARK RAYNOR: Family pay tribute to ‘bike mad’ Staveley man

The family of a motorbike-mad Staveley man who died last year have said riding was his ‘passion’.

Mark Raynor, 48, died after his 1000cc bike collided with a car which was performing a u-turn on Ringwood Road in Brimington.

Mark's daughter, Rebecca Booth (left) with friend Sarah Smith and Mark's partner, Tracy Banks (right).

An inquest heard today that Mark had ‘pulled a wheelie’ immediately prior to the crash and had been travelling above the speed limit.

Mark’s partner of 22 years, Tracy Banks, said Mark ‘absolutely loved’ motorbikes.

She said: “It was the thrill of it, the buzz - he would never have given it up.

“He always said he would go this way - and when he did he would ‘do it right’.

“He couldn’t stand the idea of being in a wheelchair or having me look after him.”

An inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard that the accident happened on Sunday, April 10 last year.

After setting off from the traffic lights on Church Street, the court heard Mark’s Honda Fireblade ‘pulled a wheelie’ near Robinsons Caravans.

Further up Brimington Road, a Fiat 500 being driven by John Turner was performing a u-turn.

Floral tributes at the roadside.

Almost as soon as Mark returned the bike to two wheels, the vehicles collided with each other.

The impact was so severe the Fiat was pushed sideways, with its wheel leaving a gouge in the road six feet long.

Mark’s helmet hit the car’s door frame and broke, its chin strap causing a ‘severe laceration’ to his neck.

A post-mortem report found the biker suffered ‘very serious’ trauma injuries - including to his brain - as a result of the impact.

Staveley biker, Mark Raynor, with his Honda Fireblade.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report by PC Lee Simpson, of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Collision Investigation Unit, found that it was unlikely that Mr Turner would have seen Mark’s in his mirrors before carrying out the manoeuvre.

He said witnesses had reported Mark accelerating away from the lights, his front wheel leaving the ground in the process.

Other drivers said that they thought Mark was exceeding the 30 mile per hour speed limit - although they differed as to how much.

Concluding that Mark died as a result of a road traffic accident, Coroner Peter Nieto said Mark’s riding was a ‘very big contributory factor to the collision that occurred’.

After the hearing, Mark’s family said that the recent tribute ride which took place on the anniversary of his death would be an annual event.

A card left at the scene of the accident.

They also said there would be a special charity day at CMC Motorcycles in Clay Cross on Saturday, August 5 - Mark’s 50th birthday.