Manchester Airport Terminal 3 evacuated

Terminal 3 at Manchester Airport has been evacuated this morning.

The evacuation is reportedly connected to a 'potential issue with a bag'.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "Following the incident this morning, only Terminal 3 is affected. Passengers using Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 should travel as normal.

"Passengers departing from Terminal 3 should go to Terminal 1 for more information.

"Passengers arriving into Terminal 3 will be brought in through Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at present."

Yesterday afternoon, Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport was evacuated after a fire alarm was activated.

Updates will follow.