Man wearing black lace bodysuit exposes himself to female jogger in Derbyshire

A man wearing a black lace bodysuit exposed himself to a female jogger in a Derbyshire village.

The incident happened near to the field opposite the Ridgeway Arms pub on Monday afternoon.

A message on the Killamarsh Kestrels Running Club Facebook page read: “The mother of one of our members, also a runner, has been approached by a white male in his early twenties, wearing a white zipped jacket with dark hair combed forward.

“After asking explicit questions, he unzipped his jacket to expose a black lace body suit.

“The incident occurred near the horse field opposite the Ridgeway Arms on Monday afternoon.

“We would ask all female runners to avoid running alone especially in this area.”

Call police on 101 with any information.