Man wanted by police on assault allegations

Derbyshire police want to trace a man in relation to two alleged assaults in Bolsover.

Mathew Smith (24) has lived in Carr Vale and has connections to the area.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We have released this image of Mathew Smith as we want to talk to him about the crimes, which are said to have happened in Bolsover in January.”

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the police, quoting reference number 1700009668, on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.