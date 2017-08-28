Man treated by Derbyshire firefighters after blaze in house

A grill pan burst into flames in a Derbyshire house.

Firefighters from Matlock and Bakewell were called to the incident on Laburnum Close, Darley Dale, shortly after 4pm yesterday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was out on arrival.

"Crews ventilated the property and gave oxygen to one male occupier."

The spokesman said police also attended the incident

