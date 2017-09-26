Man suffers stab wounds in Chesterfield attack

Police in Chesterfield are investigating a ‘serious attack’ during which a man suffered stab wounds to his chest.

At around 2.25pm on Sunday, September 24, a 28-year-old man was attacked in Bamford Street in New Whittington by two men.

He suffered stab wounds, leaving him with serious chest injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Adam Gascoigne on 101 quoting incident 701 of September 24.

Alternatively, you can send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.