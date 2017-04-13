Man sought in connection with alleged theft from purse

Police are looking for this man in connection to the alleged theft of money from a purse in Alfreton.

On Wednesday, April 5 at 2.25pm a man entered the kitchen at the Genesis Enterprise and Business Centre on King Street and money was taken from a purse.

The man is described as white, of a slim build with dark brown hair and was wearing glasses. He was wearing a grey long sleeved top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Gareth James on 101 quoting reference number 17000142678.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.