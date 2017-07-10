Man sought after cash machine money theft

Police have released images of a man in connection with the theft of cash in Chesterfield.

At around 1.20pm on Friday, June 16, a man withdrew cash from the ATM at Tesco Extra, in Lockoford Lane, but accidentally left the cash in the machine.

A short time later, the money was taken by a passer-by.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Michael Smith on 101, quoting reference 17000253579.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ .

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.