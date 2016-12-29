Man ‘sipping JD and coke’ while allegedly driving at 90mph in Derbyshire still on bail

A man who was allegedly caught ‘sipping JD and coke’ while apparently driving at 90mph in Derbyshire is still on bail.

The 27-year-old from Borrowash was stopped by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on the A52 in Borrowash in the early hours of Friday, December 23.

The driver was allegedly found in possession of cannabis and cocaine and failed a breath test and drugs wipe.

On Twitter, the DerbyshireRPU account said: “Driver stopped @ 90 Mph on A52 sipping JD & Coke. Also in possession of Cannabis & Cocaine, failed breath test & drug wipe. Utter stupidity.”

The man is still currently on bail, Derbyshire police said.